FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council outside Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link from the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia on Dec. 2. 

 Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would fight to defend its interests using all available means.

Putin was speaking at a televised annual session of his Human Rights Council where he complained that Western rights organisations viewed Russia as "a second-class country that has no right to exist at all."



