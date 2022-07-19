Purchase Access

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow did not see any desire from Ukraine to fulfill the terms of what he described as a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.

Putin, speaking to reporters in televised comments after a visit to Iran, said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, which Moscow's forces invaded in late February.