In this photo from March 14, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin inspects the road section of the road-and-rail Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait. 

NEW YORK — President Vladimir Putin threatened to strike at Ukraine in retaliation for explosions that damaged Russia’s flagship bridge to Crimea.

“Russia will, of course, respond,” Putin said late Monday in a televised meeting with officials. “The Defense Ministry is preparing the appropriate proposals.”



