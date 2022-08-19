WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-STANDSTILL-GET

A boy looks at a crater following a strike in Druzhkivka village in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Thursday, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

 AFP via Getty Images/TNS/Anatolii Stepanov

NEW YORK — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is at a near-operational standstill, with neither side currently able to launch an offensive that would materially affect the course of the conflict, according to an assessment from Western officials.

With both sides more conscious that they face a marathon rather than a sprint in a war already close to six months old, the tempo of the conflict has slowed, the officials said on condition of anonymity. They said the question now is whether Ukraine can generate a credible counter attack in the fall.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

