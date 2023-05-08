Pybus Permit

Pybus Public Market general manager Travis Hornby shows the permit for the facility's renovation project to Pybus Foundation board member Mike Cattin.  

WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market received a permit for its $1 million renovation project on May 3, a week before its 10-year anniversary celebration, according to a social media post.

“It’s more than just a parking lot, it’s about community,” Pybus general manager and Wenatchee City Council member, Travis Hornby, told The Wenatchee World.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

