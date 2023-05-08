WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market received a permit for its $1 million renovation project on May 3, a week before its 10-year anniversary celebration, according to a social media post.
“It’s more than just a parking lot, it’s about community,” Pybus general manager and Wenatchee City Council member, Travis Hornby, told The Wenatchee World.
The project will level out the parking area, eliminate steps in front of the west side entrance and increase outdoor event space, as well as improve electrical and water infrastructure systems for the building.
Hornby said leaders hope to start the project this summer.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, Pybus will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with an outdoor event featuring treats from Little Red’s Espresso & Bakery and Cafe Columbia, as well as family games.
The history of Pybus will be on display and the kick-off of the 2023 Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market will happen, too, Hornby said.
The sale of Pybus merchandise and opportunities to dunk Hornby and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz in a water tank will raise money for the renovation project.
