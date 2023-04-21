WENATCHEE — Leaders of Pybus Public Market launched a fundraiser to make infrastructure improvements around the west side of the market.
The Pybus Charitable Foundation announced it was raising $1.1 million in hopes of starting construction this summer, according to a Tuesday press release.
The improvements include:
An enhanced, expanded outdoor event space.
A graded, repaved parking area to help improve safety.
Improved access and venue space for regional non-profit organizations.
Increased infrastructure for the Wenatchee Valley Farmer’s Market to help protect it from the weather and tie-down anchors for vendor materials.
“It’s true that we are focused on improvements to this community facility, but we also have some safety concerns that we’d like to solve to ensure our guests can fully and safely access Pybus Market,” Travis Hornby, Pybus general manager/foundation director, said in the press release.
Pybus operations manager Johnathan Thomas said the improvements will expand the seating area for the vendors on the west side. He said the ground in the area will be leveled with the parking lot to eliminate the steps going into the market. The area also will have an upgraded water filter system.
The campaign raised nearly $243,000 as of Thursday.
