220730-visitorsguide-pybusmarket 01.JPG (copy)

Pybus Public Market in downtown Wenatchee is a hub for activities and restaurants.

WENATCHEE — Leaders of Pybus Public Market launched a fundraiser to make infrastructure improvements around the west side of the market.

Travis Hornby (copy)

Travis Hornby

Pybus Public Market general manager/foundation director

The Pybus Charitable Foundation announced it was raising $1.1 million in hopes of starting construction this summer, according to a Tuesday press release.



