Beatrice Hersh-Tudor sends Pybus Public Market general manager Travis Hornby into the 40-degree water dunk tank outside of Pybus Saturday. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kunz also participated. The dunk tank was a way to raise money for Pybus infrastructure improvements, such as expanded outdoor event space, outdoor seating, improved access, a graded and repaved parking area, and more.

WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday, along with the opening day of the 2023 Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market.

The festivities included treats from Little Red's Espresso & Bakery, Cafe Columbia and brand new Pybus merchandise, all for sale.

Cherille Holte, left, of Wenatchee, chats with friend Elizabeth Matern, of Moses Lake, at The Huck @ Pybus on Saturday. The two met 30 years ago in California and now meet when they can to chat about their families and life. Pybus Public Market celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday.


