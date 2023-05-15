WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday, along with the opening day of the 2023 Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market.
The festivities included treats from Little Red's Espresso & Bakery, Cafe Columbia and brand new Pybus merchandise, all for sale.
It was a clear, sunny day with temperatures in the 80s, perfect enough for people to dunk Pybus general manager and Wenatchee City Council member Travis Hornby and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz in a water tank, as they fundraised for the market’s new renovation project on the west side parking lot.
“Ten years went by pretty fast. This place has been amazing for our region,” Kuntz said. “So much has happened over the past 10 years that puts Wenatchee on the map and this is one of those things. I’m just one of the community members. Yeah, I got the title of mayor, but I’m just one of 35,000 people that loves this place and if I can support this organization, I’ll do whatever I can to help them."
The “West Side Revitalization project,” as Hornby and his staff are calling it, is scheduled to begin May 30. The $1.1 million project will level out the parking lot by eliminating the steps leading toward the entrance and expanding the property's electrical and water systems. The graded and repaved parking lot will expand outdoor seating and event space.
“It’s more than a parking lot. This will be an outdoor meeting space for our community,” Hornby said. “We will be able to do night markets; we will be able to do concerts, those kinds of things out here because it will be a multipurpose meeting area outside.”
Hornby said the market is also celebrating the renewal of another 10-year lease with the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market.
“Pybus is excited to support the farmers market for the next 10 years because they will have a permanent home. They have the ability to grow, people know where they are, and that’s just a good thing for business is not constantly moving,” Horny said. “It’s a good partnership. It’s a good relationship for both of us.”
Beatriz Hersh-Tudor and her family own McGregor Farms Honey & Meadery. She said the business has sold wares at the farmers market since Pybus opened 10 years ago. In 2020, the business became an official tenant inside, but still operates an outdoor booth on Saturdays at the farmers market for "the nostalgia,” Hersh-Tudor said.
“We’re really excited to be a part of such a successful market and see how Pybus brings community together," she said. "It’s been really successful and we’re really happy to be a part of it.”
Another original tenant of Pybus, D’Olivo, an oils and food shop, offered a 15% sale on its margarita mix that came with a balsamic vinegar mix, and other deals, to celebrate the market’s milestone, said owner and manager Melanie Mitchell.
“We’re super proud to be here because it’s a great location and community spot, so we get to see all of our neighbors and friends come down and shop here,” Mitchell said. “We also get to see them shopping and eating at the restaurants and that’s really encouraging because this is a really great community spot and that’s what we want to build this place to be, where everyone meets and has a good time.”
At the farmers market, Tina Timmerman represented her family-owned business, Oberg Brothers Natural Beef, based in Tonasket. She said the business has sold meat at Pybus since the market opened 10 years ago, and Wenatchee customers and community treat her business “very well.”
“The market has been very supportive of Oberg Brothers; the community is very nice,” Timmerman said.
Inside the market, at The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing, were John Hergert, who lives in Holden Village, and Darrin Fossum of the Seattle area. The two strangers met at the bar Saturday while having an afternoon beer.
Hergert said he lived in East Wenatchee 30 years ago before moving to the Tri-Cities, Boise, then Holden Village. He was in Wenatchee to look for an apartment.
“They used to not have places like this when I lived here,” Hergert said. He added Pybus is a great place to come to meet people and enjoy the Wenatchee Riverwalk Park and downtown.
Fossum grew up in both Spokane and the west side of the state and was in town for the weekend to celebrate his grandmother’s 98th birthday. He said he often visited Wenatchee growing up, as he has many family members who live in the city.
“What they’re doing to all of downtown is really amazing,” Fossum said. “They’re revitalizing downtown with many shops and restaurants, and there are hotels and apartments by the river now. They didn’t have cool places like this (Pybus) back then.”