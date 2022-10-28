Drag Story Hour

This photo shows a Drag Story Hour at Ohavi Zedek’s Preschool in Vermont in 2019. 

WENATCHEE — The YWCA’s Drag Queen Story Hour changed time and location, after leaders of its original venue, Pybus Public Market, decided Thursday not to host it.

The event was planned for Saturday morning at Pybus Market and included drag queens in costumes reading stories to children. Since the Pybus Market board members’ decision, thousands of people posted their views, for and against the event, on several social media platforms.

Travis Hornby

Travis Hornby

Pybus Market general manager/foundation director


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?