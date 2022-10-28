WENATCHEE — The YWCA’s Drag Queen Story Hour changed time and location, after leaders of its original venue, Pybus Public Market, decided Thursday not to host it.
The event was planned for Saturday morning at Pybus Market and included drag queens in costumes reading stories to children. Since the Pybus Market board members’ decision, thousands of people posted their views, for and against the event, on several social media platforms.
As of Friday, the story hour was slated for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the YWCA, 212 First St., Wenatchee.
A statement posted Thursday night on the Pybus Market’s social media page read, “After much deliberation the Pybus Board has decided that the YWCA Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday October 29th will no longer be held at Pybus Public Market and has been relocated. We have not received any information about the new location.”
Pybus Market General Manager Travis Hornby told The World he will provide a statement sometime today.
A video on the YWCA’s social media page Thursday showed executive director Rachel Todd explaining why the YWCA has drag queen events: bit.ly/ywcastory.
She wouldn’t comment on Pybus’ decision other than she learned of it Thursday.
Saturday night will be the sixth time the YWCA has had a drag show, she told the World, but this year, YWCA leaders wanted to have a series of drag events leading up to it, including the story hour.
The North Central Washington Equity Alliance on Friday issued a release supporting the Drag Queen Story Hour. The alliance “focuses on community-based education, advocacy, and reconciliation in the diverse, predominantly rural communities of NCW,” according to its website.
“The Drag Queen Story Hour features regional drag queens reading stories to children. That is all. While the program was created by San Francisco resident Michelle Tea, members from a local chapter will be reading,” the release stated in part.
Clothing store Wenatchi Wear issued a statement on social media:
“In light of recent unfortunate events, Wenatchi Wear will not be selling merchandise at Pybus Market. We are reminded of the discriminatory events that transpired in 2020, the unfair treatment we received from the past Pybus Executive Director and lack of positive progress or support from the Board of Directors,” it stated in part.
Pybus Market board member and charitable foundation member Josh Tarr showed his viewpoint by announcing on social media he was resigning from those positions after nearly six years.
“Although my 2-3 year terms as a board member were almost at an end, I could not in good faith and conscience be a part of a group that places what I personally consider to be ignorance and hatred above love and acceptance,” it stated. “A friend said it best today: ‘This says a lot about our community. And not in a good way.’ I am so sad, but hope we find the grace and kindness to overcome this attitude some day.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone