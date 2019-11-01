WENATCHEE — Winter has arrived in the Wenatchee Valley and Pybus Public Market is opening its doors for children to play inside.
The Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Department will start its indoor playground on Wednesday in Pybus Public Market’s LocalTel Event Center, according to a Pybus Public Market news release. The playground offers a wide variety of toys for children ages 4 and under. It will be open until March 26, 2020.
The cost for Wenatchee residents is $1 and $1.50 for non-Wenatchee residents.