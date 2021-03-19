NATCHEE — Confusion around COVID-19 vaccines has led some Wenatchee Valley residents to consider not getting vaccinated. Questions about the vaccines’ connections to fetal tissue have some residents questioning the moral ramifications of vaccinations.
Rev. Argemiro Orozco from Holy Apostles Church in East Wenatchee and Dr. Malcolm Butler, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer, met with The Wenatchee World to discuss these COVID-19 vaccine concerns.
WW: What kinds of concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines have you heard?
Dr. Malcolm Butler: I’ve heard several concerns consistently. The first one which I hear most commonly is “how is it possible that a vaccine like this could have been developed so quickly?”
The short answer to that, there are two different parts. One is we now have technology which allows us to produce vaccines very quickly. I like to make the analogy to a Xerox machine. Prior to a Xerox machine, to copy a document might have taken half an hour. And of course with a Xerox machine, it takes half a second. And in the same way now, we have technology where we can copy the genetic code of a virus very quickly, almost like a Xerox machine. And so when we could do that, that cuts down the amount of time required to develop a vaccine.
The second difference is that historically if a company was going to develop a vaccine first they had to raise money and then do the initial research. And then go back to the government to ask for more money to do some studies, and then go back and ask for more money to build some factories to produce it, and raising all that money would take up to 10 years because as each phase progressed you had to go back ask for more money.
During this process, a lot of money was available immediately. So people did not have to go out to look for those funds. So between those two items, the new technology we have and the amount of money available, it’s been possible to develop this vaccine very quickly.
And it’s important to understand: It’s not because corners were cut, it’s not because assumptions were made. It’s because there were actual changes to how the vaccine was developed that took out a lot of the waste in the process.
The second thing that I do hear a lot is a concern that aborted babies have been used in the creation of this vaccine. And what I tell everybody is that these vaccines, the Moderna and the Pfizer, which are called mRNA vaccines, they are the two that we have had. Just this week we now have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is slightly different... . No part of these vaccines has anything to do with aborted fetal tissue.
However, back in the 1970s, some aborted tissue was used to create what we call a cell line. And that’s a type of human cells that can be stored in a petri dish and that we can use in research... . As we were figuring out how to build the Xerox machine, we might have used some of these cell lines. So, it’s very distant and removed from the vaccine.
And I reassure my patients that the overwhelming good that these vaccines can bring to our community is just so much greater and so far removed from any of the evil that may have happened in the past. I hope they’ll trust that it’s all for the good.
Rev. Argemiro Orozco: I’ve heard several people come and talk to me because, like the doctor said, people research, people receive wrong information. They say that those cells used in the vaccines are from aborted babies, and they believe that. But the Pope, even the Vatican, the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, they have been researching. They said that this vaccine has been an occasion for hope, for many, many people. At the same time, they said the cell line derived from a past abortion was involved in the overall process that created two vaccines currently available in the United States.
This fact raises significant moral questions specifically for Catholics and other pro-life individuals if they can morally take such a vaccine. That is the question. I heard the worries and confusion, even fear. But the Pope, and the Vatican, and the Doctrine of the Faith want everyone to take the vaccine... .Moral theologians, bishops, they recognize this. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing to have those vaccines, to save lives, to protect others because if I’ve been vaccinated, I protect other people. That is the main concern.
WW: So if I’m someone of the Catholic belief, and I get vaccinated, I can still go to heaven?
Orozco: Yes, of course. People have given me the question, ‘If I get vaccinated, am I going to hell?’ Who said that? People have the wrong information, people get confused. But no, that’s not real. We’re not going to hell. God is not punishing us. It’s a blessing to have a vaccine to protect others and to protect ourselves.
WW: With these concerns about the vaccine bubbling up in the community, what strategies is the health district employing to combat some of this confusion and misinformation?
Butler: Largely, it’s about education, and we do live in this interesting time when it’s very easy to find disinformation and bad information.
We do need to keep helping understand the truth and that sort of thing. But also, there’s a lot of subtle things we can do. Just the fact that we need two vaccines, and somebody needs to maybe take two days off work or needs to be able to organize their schedule to find two days to come in and get vaccinated, that can be a barrier for some people. With the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that will remove that.
And also, I think it’s not crazy to wait. If you’re in a low-risk population, if you’re not living with anybody who could get very, very sick from COVID, and you want to wait six months and make sure that nothing bad is happening to people, I don’t think that’s crazy. What I can tell you is those of us who work very closely with COVID, who are really afraid and freaked out by this virus, we all got vaccinated right away because we know how horrible it can be. But if that’s not your situation, and you feel like you want wait until May or June to get your vaccine, I think that’s fine. We’re vaccinating all the elderly people who might die, soon we’ll be vaccinating all the people who have chronic medical illnesses who could die.
So yeah, just wait and see what happens. That’s a reasonable approach.