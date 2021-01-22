WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee World earlier this week invited Dr. Mark Johnson, infectious disease specialist at Confluence Health, to answer our COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Here's an edited version of that conversation.
WW: A question that is on many people’s minds: When can my family and I get the vaccine?
Johnson: I don’t know yet, but we hope soon. The most important goal is to ensure is that we’re having the biggest impact on vulnerable individuals who have a lot of medical problems, or advanced age, and also making sure that we’re equitable in our vaccine distribution.
WW: You touched on it a bit, but if you could reiterate the reasoning behind the phases?
Johnson: This is based on expert consensus opinion from the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices for the entire United States. And it took into account who is most at risk of getting severe disease and who is most likely to get infected. If we could get everyone vaccinated today that would be ideal. But there’s just not enough vaccine yet.
This is an unprecedented vaccine rollout, so we need the full resources of the federal government behind this emergency to help both our state and our local public health offices do this right. It’s a challenge of vaccine manufacturing, distribution, and then administering the vaccine. There’s a lot that needs to clarified and determined.
So we can anticipate that the vaccine is going to start to be available to some in our community as early as next week, but it depends on vaccine supply. And the state is still waiting on supply from the federal stockpile to determine how much we have for our area and who we can vaccinate.
I have heard that we will start to see some of our community members get messages to start to schedule a vaccine administration in the near future. But there’s a small amount vaccine available now. And I think initially it’s going to focus on those of very advanced age, above the age of 80.
We are hoping that very soon over the next few weeks vaccine supply will be much better, and we can really start to vaccinate the so-called Phase 1b, Tier 1 which is those age 65 and older and those age 50 and older that live in a household with at least three generations. Because again, those are high-risk groups.
And I’ve gotten the question, a few times, "what does that mean, three generations?" So for instance, if we have a household with a grandma who’s 54, and a daughter who’s 28, and a granddaughter who’s 4, then that grandma would be eligible for vaccination under that rule.
WW: Can you reassure the public that the vaccine is safe despite how quickly the vaccine was developed?
Johnson: I don’t have any significant concerns about these vaccines even though we have not had an mRNA vaccine like this in widespread use before. Because, it did go through the gold standard of a very large 30,000 or 45,000 person placebo controlled clinical trial to answer the question: Are these vaccines safe and effective? And the answer in both of those cases was yes.
But I should point out, that we need at least 300 million of us vaccinated to end this pandemic in the United States. And so anytime we move from a big clinical trial of 40,000 to vaccinating 300 million, we have to be very humble and be looking for any additional side effects or complications.
There’s a theory in vaccine science that once you move from clinical trial to widespread vaccination, once you get past the first 3 million doses, then you have a much better sense of how safe the vaccine is out in the real world. And so now, there’s been more than 15 million doses of this vaccine in the United States, and so we feel much more comfortable now.
And so, even though it seems fast that this vaccine went from sequencing a virus back in January last year to a vaccine in December, it still went through the standard scientific process that lets us know that this vaccine is very effective and is generally safe.
So one of the severe side-effects that have been seen very rarely with this vaccine is a severe, allergic reaction called anaphylaxis. And we think that is because some people very rarely have an allergy to the little fatty coat we put around the vaccine material. It looks like, so far, it occurs in about 11 people per million vaccinated. So, severe reaction, but very rare and very manageable.
So the good news is its very rare to have a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, and when it does happen, it happens within the first fifteen minutes after you’re vaccinated. That’s why we monitor people for 15 minutes to make sure that this very rare, side effect doesn’t occur.
WW: We’ve been told by medical professionals that we’re supposed to continue to wear masks even after we get vaccinated. Why?
Johnson: Scientists and doctors are always very hesitant to make any broad statements that are not clearly supported by the scientific evidence. So what the vaccine trials told us is that the vaccine is very effective in preventing COVID disease, so COVID infection with symptoms. But what we don’t know yet know is whether it could prevent asymptomatic infection. And, the vaccines, while very effective, are not 100% effective, which is why we’re still saying even after you’re vaccinated, keep doing those things you’re doing to reduce the risk of infecting others.
So until we know that information for certain, we think it probably does, but until we know that for certain, we wouldn’t change those guidance. Until then, we use what we call a "belt and suspenders" approach. In other words, wearing a belt and suspenders together seems redundant to keep your pants from falling down, but until we know that both of them are working right, we’re going to do both.
The hope is that in several more months we’ll have that data, and a lot of people will have been vaccinated, and then we can reassess those guidance about masking.
WW: Do you have any tips or strategies on how to avoid misinformation about the vaccine?
Johnson: I would just say listen to the experts who do this for a living. If you have a questions, please reach out to your healthcare provider because we want to make sure everyone feels informed and has all their questions answered about these vaccines.
I agree there's so much information on the Internet that might not be very well vetted and might have a lot of falsehood in it. So it's important that we are relying on the clinical and scientific evidence to help ensure that we all understand as much as we can about the vaccine. I know that that's hard because there's a lot of technical components but that's the job of your healthcare team to try to help you understand those things.
And based on the scientific evidence of these vaccines, again, they are safe and effective. And as of last Monday, 2,800 healthcare workers and emergency first-responders had already gotten their first dose of vaccine. And a 1,000 got their second doses. So we're seeing a good uptake locally among our healthcare workers here, and we know in other parts of the state other health systems are seeing a similar thing. I think the University of Washington and Seattle have vaccinated 23,000 healthcare workers so far. We're getting good uptake, but we need just more vaccine to get out to everybody else.