WENATCHEE — Amidst cheers and a crowd of people in the packed first floor of the Chelan County Courthouse, Sheriff Mike Morrison took his oath of office Thursday and will officially begin his first day as sheriff on Jan. 1.
Morrison beat incumbent Brian Burnett by almost 3,000 votes in the 2022 general election.
The Wenatchee World interviewed Morrison before he took his oath of office about his plans for the department. Questions and responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Wenatchee World: A week away from taking the oath of office, how do you feel about going into this new position? Does it feel real that you’re about to be sheriff in a couple days?
Mike Morrison: It certainly feels real. I’m excited about taking on the position of sheriff. I’ve always been a person who likes to take on challenges and build upon themselves and get out of the comfort zone.
WW: Have you thought about how your day-to-day is going to change? How do you feel about not being on patrol anymore? Are you going to miss it?
Morrison: I’m absolutely going to miss being a patrol deputy.
I’m going to miss having the opportunity to be on specialty teams like Search and Rescue, High Angle Rope Rescue Team, Swift Water Rescue and getting to interact on a day-to-day basis with the women and men who make up this agency that I enjoy working with.
But I understand that’s all part of transitioning, taking on a new role. I am still doing law enforcement, just in a different capacity.
WW: Do you have any immediate changes you want to make as soon as you start the job?
Morrison: I’ve already been making those changes, making sure that we’re putting the resources to our agency where they need to be.
I’ve allocated more resources to the Marine Patrol Division as we had missed the mark here the last couple of years. We broke our traffic enforcement unit away from patrol so they can focus 100% on traffic enforcement because we’ve had a lot of fatalities this year.
Then we’re going to try to get more of our new oncoming deputies out of the academy back out on the road, get resources back to investigations so we can take on the bigger, more complex challenges that the county is facing.
WW: The sheriff makes the appointments for his leadership team — the undersheriff, chiefs, civil deputies. What’s your plan with the leadership team?
Morrison: I’m looking for candidates who are going to balance me, that do not think like me and will not be an echo chamber where they just tell me what I want to hear. People who are knowledgeable, educated, experienced, dedicated and passionate about Chelan County.
When you come into a job, you want it to be in better shape and better condition than when you came in. That’s not a slight towards our previous administration. I think they did a lot of positive things, as well.
But that’s my goal, to maintain those relationships with the community and provide the best representation we can.
WW: How do you plan on tackling the current culture of the sheriff’s office? How do you plan on working with people who didn’t vote for you in the sheriff’s office?
Morrison: We’ve made it clear. The election results are that I’m the current sheriff. And whether you voted for me or not, I still represent you.
We’re supposed to provide the highest level of service possible to our community no matter what our personal differences might be.
I said it before during the campaign process: I’m not going to accept bullying, harassment and intimidation. If you want to be that kind of person, there is no place here for you in Chelan County.
It’s time to act like adults and professionals, which is what we all are. I am not expecting anything out of my employees or fellow co-workers that I myself did not do.
I treat everyone I contacted out on calls and out in the community with the same level of respect that I want to see my own family treated with.
WW: I know that during the campaign one point of contention between you and Burnett was the number of lawsuits brought up during Burnett’s time as sheriff. Do you have any specific ideas on how to avoid similar lawsuits?
Morrison: Making sure that you’re consulting with your legal counsel before you make decisions to make sure that you have the best legal advice moving forward.
Unfortunately, I’m going to have to clean up a lot of his legal messes that are still here. We have a federal trial coming up here later on this year (in 2023), and I’m sure there’s going to be other issues that are going to pop up that I’m going to have to clean up from some of his work.
I understand that and I hope the public also recognizes that, too. I will do my best to get us back on path and moving in the right direction.
WW: There’s something of a staffing issue at the sheriff’s office, but do you foresee having to make any big changes to how things are done in the sheriff’s office? Overtime, patrol changes?
Morrison: Unfortunately, we did have four positions that were frozen this year due to what appears to be budget issues with the county, so that hurts.
Under (former sheriff) Mike Harum’s administration, we were at 68 commissioned staff within the sheriff’s office. That was back in 2010. Here we are in 2022 going on in 2023 with 57 commissioned staff.
We know that the county has grown since 2010 and we know the issues we’re facing are now larger than ever, especially with some of the changes at the state level.
The reality is these are the resources we have, and people want to see answers, not excuses. I’m going to do everything I can and make the most with the resources we have.
WW: Would you have been able to fill those four positions frozen in the budget?
Morrison: Yes, I’ve been receiving phone calls since I was elected saying we’d like to come work for you. We have eligibility lists for laterals and entry levels, and it’d be nice to be able to pick them up, hopefully we still get that opportunity.
WW: What’s your biggest challenge going into the sheriff’s office?
Morrison: The number one challenge coming into the sheriff’s office is going to be getting the amount of resources that we need to properly take on these challenges and being active instead of reactive.
The community would also like to see us get ahead of these problems before they become a problem. Our unhoused crisis that we’ve been talking about here over the last year is something that would have been nice to already have had something in place before it here.
The city of Wenatchee has done a great job taking on the challenge there and providing opportunities for those that may not be having the best of luck right now.
WW: Any last words to the community?
Morrison: I appreciate those members of the community that supported me. Those that did not, I hope they know I still represent them. I want to build relationships with them to earn their trust and support them.
We all want this to be a great place to live, and that’s going to take putting our differences aside, understand that we may have differences of opinions, but we all want a prosperous and safe Chelan County.