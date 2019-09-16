The Wenatchee World spoke with Gov. Jay Inslee following Monday's Cashmere Mill Site dedication.
The Democrat recently dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and announced he is seeking a third term as governor. He wasn't the only gubernatorial candidate in town on Monday. Loren Culp, the Republic police chief who is seeking the Republican nomination, held a meet-and-greet Monday evening in Cashmere.
WW: What would be some of your priorities if elected to a third term?
Inslee: We're going to continue focusing on job creation, as we are right here, and economic growth. So far, we've had a lot of success on that. Washington has the best economy in the United States. It's the best place to do business and the best place to work, and both of those are important. So, focusing on that is obviously important. We are going to continue to advance our educational improvements that we've experienced. We've had some real success and big increases in funding K-12 to provide better college affordability for people, but now we want to continue to help our early childhood education efforts. We want to see through our mental health care reform efforts that have now started. All of us want to continue to work on housing issues. We've made huge investments in housing, but we're going to all need to pitch in to help to do more.
WW: What are your plans to help Eastern Washington? Why should people on this side of the state vote for you?
Inslee: The reason that I'm in this is to have all Washingtonians participate in what we enjoy here, including economic growth. We focused on that not just in King County, but around the state. This is one example of this. It is a thrill to me when I get to go around to ribbon-cuttings and new businesses in smaller communities like we have right here in Cashmere. I was in Bellingham a few weeks ago for the opening of the largest solar panel manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere. It is the smaller businesses that are in the cutting edge of technology that are outside of the Seattle area that are most exciting to me, and we're going to continue to focus on that growth.
WW: How do you think the 2020 presidential race will affect your race for governor?
Inslee: We know that the chaos that we're experiencing from the White House has to be removed, and I feel I'm in a party that's going to offer a candidate that's going to reduce that chaos. ... I think (both parties) are going to look for leaders who want to restore some common sense and decency to our leadership positions, so I'm looking forward to it.