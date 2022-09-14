Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

General view during the reception of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth for her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London on Wednesday.

 UK Parliament/Handout via Reuters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LONDON — The state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will unite people from across the globe, the official in charge of the huge ceremonial event said on Thursday, as mourners from all walks of life queued for hours to file past the late monarch's coffin.

World leaders will gather on Monday for the funeral for Elizabeth, queen for 70 years whose global stature was almost without equal.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?