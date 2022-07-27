Purchase Access

QUINCY — A plan that provides a framework for possible improvements to downtown Quincy was approved by the Quincy City Council earlier this month. The downtown revitalization plan was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Councilmember Dave Dormaier voting no.

"Each of the projects will still have to be vetted again to go out for design and construction," Municipal Services Director Carl Worley said. "We would look at things again, and if there was something that just wasn't going to work, if it was identified in the plan, that doesn't mean we have to do it. It's not anything in concrete."



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

