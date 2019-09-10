QUINCY — Authorities are investigating the death of a Quincy man who died at a hospital while in police custody after he led police in a vehicle pursuit through the Quincy area.
At approximately 9:08 p.m. Monday, Quincy Police officers attempted to pull over a car driven by Marcos Avalos-Barrera, 29, for a traffic violation, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit said in a news release. Avalos-Barrera fled and led law enforcement on a chase for over an hour, according to the release.
Avalos-Barrera voluntarily stopped his car at roughly 10:15 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.
He complained he wasn’t feeling well shortly after his arrest and at 10:24 p.m. was transported to Quincy Valley Hospital, the release said. His health declined rapidly and he died despite life-saving efforts by the hospital.
The incident is being investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, which is comprised of law enforcement agencies from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. Quincy Police requested SIU investigate because all large Grant County agencies were involved in the pursuit.
Officers suspected Avalos-Barrera was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and were granted a search warrant for his blood while at the hospital and before he died, the release said.
His cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with Wenatchee Police. Results are expected in several weeks.