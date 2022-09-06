Purchase Access

QUINCY — The Grant County Sheriff's Office has identified a Quincy man who died when the car he was driving ran off the road and hit a utility pole Monday.

Eduardo Diaz Magana, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 20500 block of Road 6 NW, according to a GCSO statement. Diaz Magana was driving east when he apparently lost control, skidded off the road and hit the utility pole. His car then hit a car parked in front of a residence, rolled and came to rest on its top against a commercial flatbed trailer.



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

