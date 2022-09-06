QUINCY — The Grant County Sheriff's Office has identified a Quincy man who died when the car he was driving ran off the road and hit a utility pole Monday.
Eduardo Diaz Magana, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 20500 block of Road 6 NW, according to a GCSO statement. Diaz Magana was driving east when he apparently lost control, skidded off the road and hit the utility pole. His car then hit a car parked in front of a residence, rolled and came to rest on its top against a commercial flatbed trailer.
Diaz Magana was partially ejected from the car, and was pinned under the vehicle when deputies arrived on the scene, the release said.
"The collision is still under investigation and the motor traffic unit believes speed was a contributing factor," the release said.
A passenger in the car, Diaz Magana's brother Noel Diaz Magana, 46, Avondale, Arizona, sustained a head laceration and was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center, the release said.
