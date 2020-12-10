QUINCY — A Quincy man suspected of killing another man and hiding the body his in bedroom in August pleaded guilty to murder on Monday.
Martin Diaz Jr., 30, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Investigators believe Diaz shot 29-year-old Abel Vargas of Quincy in the head in August. Vargas was found Aug. 11 wrapped in plastic bags in Diaz’s bedroom in Quincy, three days after he was last seen alive.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to recommend a 17-year prison sentence. In his guilty plea, Diaz did not dispute accusations made against him by authorities.
A woman who spoke with Diaz after he shot Vargas told police he claimed to shoot Vargas in self-defense, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. She said Diaz told her that Vargas wanted him to kill someone and that Diaz refused, which prompted Vargas to threaten to harm Diaz’s family, the affidavit said.
Diaz shared the home with family members, who called police Aug. 11 after noticing a foul smell coming from Diaz’s locked bedroom. Diaz was arrested the next day in Moses Lake, armed with a .40-caliber handgun. Police found a spent .40-caliber shell casing in his bedroom during their investigation.
Diaz had prior felony convictions and was not permitted to possess a firearm.
A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.
Rebecca Pettingill with the Quincy Valley Post-Register contributed to this report.