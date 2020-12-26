EPHRATA — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this month to murdering a man whose body was found in August wrapped in garbage bags and hidden in the closet of his bedroom.
Martin Diaz Jr., 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Abel Vargas. Prosecutors recommended that Diaz receive 204 months in prison in exchange for his guilty plea.
Diaz was sentenced Dec. 18 in Grant County Superior Court.
Through interviews, police discovered the victim was dropped off at Diaz’s home on Aug. 8 and was not heard from since. A witness also contacted law enforcement and said she visited Diaz earlier on Aug. 11, and Diaz told her the bag contained dead animals he intended to hide under people’s houses. Once the corpses decomposed, the residents would vacate and could be more easily burglarized, Diaz reportedly told her.
Diaz reportedly later called that witness and admitted to killing Vargas, saying the victim had tried to coerce him into killing someone else, and threatened to hurt Diaz’s family when he allegedly refused, according to court documents. Diaz then reportedly told her he shot the victim three times.
After speaking with this witness, police were able to locate Diaz Aug. 12 in Moses Lake. He reportedly had a semi-automatic handgun, heroin and methamphetamine in a fanny-pack when he was arrested.
During an interview with law enforcement, Diaz reportedly reiterated he believed his family’s safety was in danger, although he also said he did not believe the victim had a firearm at the time he was killed.
Diaz also allegedly told officers he received the handgun from an unspecified cartel.
In addition to his prison sentence, Diaz was ordered to three years in community custody.