QUINCY — Metal roofing was blown clear from the top of the gymnasium of Ancient Lakes Elementary in Quincy on Tuesday afternoon during a windstorm that swept across Central and Eastern Washington, according to local fire officials.
No one was injured, and first responders quickly cleared the scene, said Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Jim Kling with Grant County Fire District No. 3.
Peak wind gusts at the rest area four miles west of Quincy reached 43 mph at 3:43 p.m., said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jon Fox. A gauge near the Ephrata Municipal Airport recorded gusts up to 49 mph. Wind gusts reached 40 mph in the Wenatchee area, according to the weather service.
First responders were called to the school shortly before 4 p.m. for reports that the roof had blown off, and initial reports indicated that someone might have been trapped by the debris, Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert said Tuesday. When responders arrived, the entirety of the gymnasium roof had been blown off. Most of it landed in the nearby playground, Kling added, but no one was injured during the incident.