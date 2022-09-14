Purchase Access

CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.

In his latest trial, Kelly — whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly — was found guilty by a jury on six out of 13 counts, prosecutors said.



