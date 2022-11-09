2022 U.S. midterm elections

Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake reacts as she speaks at the Republican Party of Arizona's 2022 U.S. midterm elections night rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats did better than expected, leaving control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda unclear on Wednesday morning.

Many of the most competitive races were too close to call and Republicans acknowledged that the election was not producing the sweeping "red wave" victory they had sought.

2022 U.S. midterm elections

Supporters react as they watch news of projected victory for Democratic candidate for Governor Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at a 2022 U.S. midterm election night party for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, in Pittsburgh.


