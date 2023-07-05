Observant spectators may have noticed a large bear behind the wheel of this vehicle at the Waterville Rollers Car Show held this past Saturday..jpg (copy) (copy)

A few cars from the Waterville Rollers Car Show in July 2021.

WATERVILLE — Waterville hosts a market with a car show and pancake feed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Pioneer Park, on the corner of Walnut Street and Highway 2.

While the event has some produce, the July market mostly sells handmade crafts like local woodwork, leatherwork, sewing, art, soaps, and candles, according to Katie Oberweiser, market manager and Waterville Main Street Association member. The August and September markets have more produce, Oberweiser added. 

Waterville Downtown Open for Business (copy)
Waterville's downtown during the community-wide garage sale on May 20. Similar to the community-wide garage sale, the stores and restaurants will open for business on Saturday.
GloriaBond_Pioneer_Park.jpg (copy) (copy)

The third annual July 8 market, one of three, will take place in Waterville's Pioneer Park.


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

