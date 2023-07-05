WATERVILLE — Waterville hosts a market with a car show and pancake feed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Pioneer Park, on the corner of Walnut Street and Highway 2.
While the event has some produce, the July market mostly sells handmade crafts like local woodwork, leatherwork, sewing, art, soaps, and candles, according to Katie Oberweiser, market manager and Waterville Main Street Association member. The August and September markets have more produce, Oberweiser added.
The third annual market, organized by the non-profit Waterville Main Street Association, is one of three this year, with others on Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, to promote Waterville’s downtown.
Waterville has a slower pace and more of a community feel than other cities, Oberweiser said.
By hosting the market in centrally located Pioneer Park, the Main Street Association hopes to “draw people to our town,” Oberweiser said.
Waterville has shops, restaurants, and the pool has opened for the season.
The Waterville Rollers Car Show has rat rods, pickups, custom MGs, and much more, according to Nevin Schmidt, president of the Waterville Rollers Car Club.
The show, while encouraging pre-registration, accepts entries day-of. Parking starts at 8 a.m., with awards announced at 3 p.m. The club builds trophies out of old car parts for winners in categories, including 1920s and older, 1980s and older, mayor’s choice, and people’s choice. Members of the Waterville Rollers Car Club judge the entries.
Last year, 95 car enthusiasts joined the show, Schmidt said.
The Douglas County Fire District 1 Volunteer Association will serve a pancake breakfast, with pancakes, links, sausage, and juice, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The breakfast is free, but the firefighters accept donations. All proceeds go to the volunteer firefighter association account, said DCFD1 Lt. Adam Brown. The account funds scholarships for volunteers with graduating high school seniors, more pancake feeds, and an annual dinner for firefighting volunteers, Brown added.
The breakfast is important.
“It lets the community know who’s in the fire department… Our fire station is your fire station,” Brown said.
“Tell everyone to come on up to Waterville,” Schmidt said.
