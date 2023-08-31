The area not enclosed in any colored shading is not covered by real-time weather detection from the National Weather Service's Doppler radars making early-warning detection for any flash flooding in almost six counties less reliable.
WENATCHEE — Local officials say severe weather conditions like thunderstorms or flash flooding can go undetected in Central Washington for too long — something they’re hoping to remedy.
A congressional delegation made up of Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority board members, staff and others will head to Washington D.C., the week of Sept. 18 to figure out how to add Doppler radar coverage to the area, said Jim Kuntz, port authority CEO.
The delegation will be working closely with U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, chair of the Appropriations Committee.
Five Doppler radars are used to monitor real-time weather conditions for the state. They’re located in Spokane, Pendleton, Grays Harbor, Seattle and Portland and all of them are used by the National Weather Service.
But none of the radars provide coverage on weather conditions below 10,000 feet on the northeastern slopes of the Cascades, which creates a gap in coverage. Doppler radars west of Central Washington get “trapped by the (Cascade) mountains,” said Jason Detamore, environmental manager for the Chelan County’s Public Works Department, in a Chelan County Tri-Commission meeting on Aug. 8.
Complicating the matter: Doppler radars aren’t made anymore.
A large, three-day storm will be detected early moving through the area but anything below the 10,000 feet threshold will not, he said.
“(The National Weather Service) can tell us of a three-day storm coming through ... they can tell us that because that’s above 10,000 feet,” he said. But for storms below 10,000 feet, it might take the county to tell the National Weather Service after a storm arrives for the weather service to issue a warning.
“It’s us doing the legwork kind of for them,” Detamore said. “They’re really taking a backseat to all of this over the years.”
Chelan County has been aware of the issue for at least a decade, said Jill FitzSimmons, the county’s spokesperson. But the issue became more evident in 2012 after the Canyon Complex fires in the No. 1 and No. 2 canyons, she said in an email.
Burn scars are especially prone to flash flooding making early detection and reporting to the public to ensure they can evacuate and get to high ground all the more important for the area, Detamore said.
The Chelan County Public Works Department has installed rain gauges which collect and measure precipitation as a kind of early alert system, but with thunderstorms they can be “sporadic” and “spotty,” Detamore said.
But rain gauges are not a long-term solution, only a “band-aid,” he said. FitzSimmons noted that rain gauges detect when the rain is already there and in small areas of coverage.
FitzSimmons said that the county does not have the funding to purchase smaller radars but will continue to advocate to fill the radar gap.
Funding for a feasibility study by the National Weather Service in 2016 seemed to be approved by the U.S. Senate’s Appropriations Committee in a bill, but county and port staff are unsure where it went, Kuntz said.
Part of the delegation’s goal will be to find out what happened to that funding, he said.
“We’re trying to track that down,” he said. “We’re at a loss of where (the funding) went and if the study even happened.”
Once the delegation finds some clarity on the issue of the 2016 funding, the next step would be to secure funding if a new feasibility study would be required, looking into what type of radar would work in the area as well as where.
An estimate provided by the Chelan County Flood Control Zone District was for the National Weather Service to set aside $300,000 for the feasibility study.
The study might analyze how “small-scale weather radar technologies” would work with the National Weather Service’s systems to fill the coverage gap. The coverage area includes six counties — Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan, Kittitas and Yakima counties.
If the scope of the feasibility study extended beyond Washington state, then additional funding would be necessary. And once the study would be completed, the port and other partners would need funding to purchase and install the new radars.
“I’m fairly confident,” Kuntz said. “It’s clearly an identified need. We have a good congressional delegation. I’m very optimistic we can at least identify what needs to be done.”
