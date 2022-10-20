RICHLAND — The heat up of world's largest radioactive waste melter at the Hanford site vitrification plant in Eastern Washington has not started as hoped.

The melter temperature was expected to climb to 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit over about two weeks this month, but the heating was halted before 300 degrees was reached.



