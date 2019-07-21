WENATCHEE — A group of rafters escaped serious harm after they fell into the Wenatchee River in the middle of the night.
The five people were able to swim to shore near Warm Springs Drive in Olds Station on Saturday, Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett said.
One person was transported to the hospital to be assessed for possible hypothermia. The incident was reported just after 10 p.m.
“We believe they misjudged how long it was going to take to make the journey,” Brett said, but it’s unknown when or where they started on the river.
The department has seen an uptick in water-related incidents over the past few weeks, Brett said.
“I don’t know if there’s any correlation between how people are ending up in distress,” he said. “The key is people have to wear life jackets. Even with life jackets in the current … you can end up in serious trouble.”