Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt wears a rainbow-colored sleeves on her outfit during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Denmark and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doham Qatar, on Tuesday. 

 Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Attempts to ban the universal symbol for LGBTQ rights at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have drawn in the highest levels of the US government, as fans continue to turn up at matches with rainbow flags in support of the community.

Several people wearing rainbow-colored clothing said they were stopped from entering stadiums. An American professor carrying a small rainbow flag on the metro said a fellow passenger threatened him after accusing him of disrespecting local traditions.



