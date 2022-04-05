Readers photos: High wind's aftermath in Chelan, Douglas counties

The National Weather Service expects downed trees and widespread power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The Wenatchee World asked readers to share photos of how the high winds were impacting them.
A fallen tree
Lori Nitchals' Diana Japanese larch was toppled by the wind around 8:30 a.m. on April 4 at her home on Burchvale Road in Wenatchee. Nitchals planted the tree in 2011 in memory of her husband, who died in 2010.
"I plan to use part of the trunk as a memorial for both him and this lovely tree," she said.
Car damage
"The wind blew over our 75-foot-tall tree in our backyard landing on our 1987 Blazer plow truck. Unfortunate to say, but we are lucky that it landed there instead of on the carport next to it that contained a 1960 Cadillac. There was fortunately no significant damage to the Blazer except for some minor scratches and a big scare!" wrote Dezeray Scott.
A tree trunk landed on Dezeray Scott's 1987 Blazer around 10 a.m. Monday in the backyard of their home near Lincoln Elementary School in Wenatchee.
Provided photo/Dezeray Scott
Provided photo/Dezeray Scott
Provided photo/Dezeray Scott
Provided photo/Dezeray Scott
Icy winds
Justin Torres shows a view above Malaga on Monday.
"I could see the storm coming from over Mission Ridge; it was just a wall of white heading our way. It turned everything white in a couple minutes!" Torres said. "Hopefully that’s the last of the snow we see for a while, I’m over it."
Minimal damage
Paul Stringham's Wenatchee home sustained minimal damage from the high winds. In other words, just a few toppled chairs.
"We will rebuild!" Stringham wrote in with a laughing emoji. "A bit of humor and hoping the damage is minimal throughout the city."
