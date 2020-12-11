NCW — Aging comes with its own set of challenges — the loss of close loved ones, deteriorating health, retirement and financial stress. With these factors, older adults are at an increased chance to suffer from depression, but are less likely than other age groups to receive help. This can lead to an increase risk in thoughts about suicide and attempts.
Suicide is the eighth-leading cause of death in Washington, according to the state Department of Health. In Washington, from 2010 to 2018, older adults accounted for 26% of suicide deaths, according to the Department of Health. Adults 65 and older make up 22% of the state’s population, according to 2019 Census data.
In Chelan County, residents 60 and older make up 29% of the population, and on average accounted for 31% of suicide deaths in the last decade, according to data obtained from the Chelan County Coroner’s Office. In Douglas County, residents 60 and older account for 25% of the population, and also account for 31% of suicide deaths in the last decade, according to data obtained from the Douglas County Coroner's Office.
“There isn't much work going on around suicide prevention for seniors,” said Kaitlin Quirk, Board President of NAMI Chelan-Douglas. “In this area specifically we do have a high rate of suicide and attempts with our older population.”
On a national scale, suicide rates have increased 35% since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). From 1999 to 2018, suicide rates among males was highest for those 75 and older, according to the CDC.
Older adults age 65 or older only account for 12 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for 18% of suicide deaths, according to the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.
Risk factors for suicide in older adults are similar to those in younger adults, according to Quirk. These include loneliness, isolation and talking about death.
“I think we normalize these words and these phrases that are warning signs for senior citizens,” Quirk said. “They are saying things about being depressed or that they'd like to take their life but we aren't taking it seriously.”
Depression is also more common in those who have existing health issues, such as cancer or impaired movement. In older adults, at least 80% have at least one chronic health condition and at least 50% have two or more, according to the CDC. Financial issues also contribute to causes, with more than 25 million Americans 60 and older living below the federal poverty line, according to the National Council on Aging.
COVID-19 can exacerbate these issues, as older adults are more likely to quarantine due health issues that increase their risk of infection. Many long-term care facilities have also established restrictions for outside volunteers or visitors, which can lead to increased isolation.
“People are becoming even more withdrawn and aren't jumping on a Zoom call with their family,” said Quirk. “Those are the best options we have at the moment, are finding those virtual connection opportunities.”
Connection is key for helping those who are struggling with their mental health. Quirk recommends joining NAMI’s free, virtual support groups, talking with caregivers in long-term care facilities and reaching out to professionals when first noticing symptoms.
“Just because you’re old doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have quality of life and have an opportunity to live without depression,” said Quirk.