Nason Ridge.jpg (copy)

Lake Wenatchee, below Nason Ridge

WENATCHEE — Sockeye salmon fishing will open on Lake Wenatchee and the Wenatchee River soon, as a record number of the fish have returned to the Columbia River.

A goal of 23,000 sockeye over the Tumwater Dam was reached as of Friday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

