WENATCHEE — Sockeye salmon fishing will open on Lake Wenatchee and the Wenatchee River soon, as a record number of the fish have returned to the Columbia River.
A goal of 23,000 sockeye over the Tumwater Dam was reached as of Friday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday.
As of July 20, 28,924 sockeye went through the dam this year, according to Columbia Basin Research’s Data Access in Real Time (DART) website at bit.ly/columbiadart.
Thousands more salmon were expected to pass through the dam and be available for fishing, said Chad Jackson, North Central Fish program manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in the release.
The 2022 forecast made in June for sockeye returning to the Columbia River hit 426,000, more than double the preseason forecast of 198,000 fish, according to a Fish and Wildlife news release. Preliminary total sockeye count at Bonneville Dam was 343,953 fish, the highest count in the last 10 years, it stated. Higher Columbia River counts likely would equal higher Wenatchee River counts.
The reason for greater returns could be due to the dissipation of a warm water area in in the ocean, according to a Yakima Herald-Republic article. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's indicators showed ocean conditions this year were second-best since recording began two years ago. The above-average snowpack also could've played a role in the return numbers.
The Wenatchee River will open for fishing starting Monday through Sept. 30. The rules are: no more than two adult hatchery Chinook and up to four sockeye at least 12 inches long as part of the six-fish daily limit. Coho and wild adult Chinook must be released.
Gear rules are: up to three single, barbless hooks per line, no scent, and knotless nets required. Two-pole fishing is allowed with a valid two-pole endorsement.
The Lake Wenatchee fishery will open from Thursday through Aug. 31. The daily limit is four sockeye, each at least 12 inches long. Bull trout, steelhead and Chinook salmon must be released unharmed, without taking the fish out of the water.
Gear rules are in effect, and bait is not allowed either.
Lake Wenatchee and the Wenatchee River have night closures.
