At left, Judy Marshall, Malaga, watches Patti Quinn, with the American Red Cross check blood samples during a blood drive at King's Orchard Church of Christ in Wenatchee on Aug. 31, 2021. The Red Cross is ramping up for a slew of blood drives in Wenatchee amidst a national blood shortage.
WENATCHEE — The Red Cross is holding blood drives in Douglas and Chelan counties in November.
The Red Cross declared an emergency need for donors last month.
“The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade,” the non-profit said in a press release.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Individuals who give blood Nov. 1-12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.