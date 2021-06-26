WENATCHEE — The American Red Cross has opened a cooling shelter at the Town Toyota Center as the area prepares for several days of extreme heat.
The shelter will provide food, water, cots and health services, according to a Saturday news release. It opened to the public at 12 p.m. Saturday.
Residents who choose to stay overnight are encouraged to bring essentials for each family member, including medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets and hygiene supplies, according to the release.
As of Saturday afternoon, Wenatchee was expected to see a high temperature of 105 on Saturday, 109 on Sunday, 111 on Monday and 114 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
An excessive heat warning issued by the agency is in effect until July 1.