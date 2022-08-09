190728-newslocal-drownings 01.jpg (copy)
Authorities are urging you to wear a life vest when on even calm stretches of water like the one, on the Wenatchee River near Monitor, in 2019. 

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

LEAVENWORTH — Authorities are urging the public to use life jackets when on the water after a 25-year-old Redmond man died Sunday in an accident on the Wenatchee River.

Rescue crews responded at 3:54 p.m. after receiving a report that a kayaker with no life jacket was seen going underwater near the Leavenworth KOA campground, said Chris Foreman, chief of special operations with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.



