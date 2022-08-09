LEAVENWORTH — Authorities are urging the public to use life jackets when on the water after a 25-year-old Redmond man died Sunday in an accident on the Wenatchee River.
Rescue crews responded at 3:54 p.m. after receiving a report that a kayaker with no life jacket was seen going underwater near the Leavenworth KOA campground, said Chris Foreman, chief of special operations with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Swimmers in the area brought him to shore and people at the scene began CPR at 4:08 p.m. Medics arrived three minutes later and continued CPR until 5:09 p.m. when he was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Foreman said.
He noted that medics typically work to establish a pulse before moving a patient. The man, identified as Tristen Manalo, was pronounced dead Sunday at the hospital, according to Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.
This is likely the sixth drowning this year in Chelan County — a missing kayaker last seen on Lake Chelan is presumed dead — and adds to what Harris speculated last week is a record number of drownings.
Foreman believes the high total is due to a late spring runoff and people not using life jackets.
Five of the drownings occurred on rivers: three on the Wenatchee River and one the Entiat River and one on the Little Wenatchee River. Four did not wear life jackets.
A kayaker who died in the Little Wenatchee River appears to have lost his life jacket after going over a waterfall, and it’s not clear if the missing Lake Chelan kayaker wore a life jacket.
“Wear a life jacket if you’re on the river,” Foreman said. “The vast majority of the time that’s going to be the difference if you get into the river.”
He added that the late runoff has led river users to underestimate water flows and temperatures, but “the biggest factor is not wearing life jackets.”
Data from the U.S. Geological Survey for the Wenatchee River shows that the river’s rate of flow was above normal in each of the three drownings this year.
Foreman said the sheriff’s office is working to equip every deputy with a throw bag for water rescues. The bag is filled with rope used to rescue swimmers. Previously, throw bags have been issued to deputies working in the Leavenworth and Cashmere area, where most water rescues occur.
