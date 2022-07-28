Here are some tips from the Chelan County and Douglas County PUDs to help reduce summer energy use:
Increase thermostat setting by 2 degrees; set it at 78 degrees or highest comfortable setting.
Don’t “speed-cool” by setting the thermostat at a low temperature. “Your AC won’t cool any faster at 68 degrees than it does at 78 degrees,” according to the Chelan County PUD.
Run ceiling fans (if available) and the air conditioner simultaneously, with the air conditioner a few degrees higher than “normal.”
Turn on exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathrooms when at home.
Turn off fans when not at home. A fan motor can add some heat to a room.
Use a microwave or cook outside, rather than a range/oven.
Change the air conditioner air filter monthly in heavy use months. A clogged air filter restricts air flow and raises cooling costs. A really clogged “filter can lead to compressor failure with a $1,000+ repair bill.” Remove dust from the evaporator coil yearly.
Remove dust from refrigerator/freezer coils so they cool more efficiently.
Close blinds in the heat of the day and open the window in the cool times to give the air conditioner a rest.
Turn off indoor/outdoor lights and home computers when not using.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone