NCW — Stakeholders in the region — including municipalities, government agencies and business representatives — for the proposed Regional Aquatic Center-Sports Complex are forming a steering committee to spearhead an estimated $300,000 feasibility study.
One of the first priorities for the committee will be to select a consultant firm to conduct the feasibility study. The study will look at a multitude of factors including existing aquatic options in the region and their conditions, demographics within the region, surveying voter support and also concentrate on public interests and focus group feedback. Steering committee members will then oversee the study through its completion.
Twelfth District Sen. Brad Hawkins on Wednesday presented a proposition to divvy up the $300,000 among the port, city of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and Chelan and Douglas counties at a meeting for the facility.
According to Hawkins, Douglas County and Chelan County could chip in $50,000 each to help pay for the study. The city of Wenatchee could funnel in $40,000, the city of East Wenatchee, $30,000, and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA), $30,000, for a total of $200,000. The local Public District Facilities board, a board for the group of municipalities that share a sales tax collection authority for the development of regional centers, would contribute $100,000, contingent on the counties’ funding, according to Rock Island mayor Randy Agnew.
“It’s not exactly equal, but if you use the regional bucket, which is something (Wenatchee) Mayor (Frank) Kuntz suggested, we have some dollars available, which I think make sense for this,” said Hawkins.
According to Chelan County commissioner Kevin Overbay, Chelan County has already been in talks about the $50,000 funding and would be willing to bring that to the pool. The cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, port and Douglas County would have to reconvene with their councils and boards, with an anticipated decision on paying expected in January.
“I think it's nice for all of us to have some skin in the game and show that we believe that this information will be helpful,” said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. “I would be happy to take this (the funding option) back to my council.”
Regional stakeholders will each have a representative on the 11-member steering committee in January. Those stakeholders include representatives from CDRPA, Chelan and Douglas counties, along with cities within the two-county area, the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Business Council and interest groups, like a swimming club advocate.
A site analysis would also be included in the study. Although Wenatchi Landing is the main location floating throughout dialogue, the study would assess the entire district and include surveying potential required infrastructure improvements.
“We get into the different facility options, that would include what a regional aquatic and sports complex could look like,” said Stacie de Mestre, CDRPA public works and capital projects manager. “The first (option) would be a large sports complex and aquatic center. This would include a baseball field, sports courts, turf fields, indoor Olympic size pool and then leisure and therapy pool, both indoor and outdoor to give us a real year-round opportunity.”
The other options are on a slightly smaller scale: a year-round aquatic center with indoor and outdoor pool options and an outdoor aquatic center with several outdoor pool options. Neither of the last two options include a sports complex in the proposal.
“We will look at the economic impact of each facility (option),” said de Mestre. “Then, (we’d) look into funding options. I pulled a variety of options, some of them would be voter approved (i.e. a Regional Aquatic District, Public Facilities District or levy). Also, potentially looking at some capital funding for this as well (i.e. grants).”
Participation in the study or steering committee isn’t synonymous with backing the regional aquatic center and sports complex, if the facility comes to fruition.
Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher was asked to sit on the steering committee as a small city representative. However, Fletcher and Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde — cities that have more geographic distance from the proposed Wenatchi Landing location and have their own local aquatic options — voiced hesitation for their cities’ participation in the regional facility.
“I believe this pool will be a direct competition with our facilities in Chelan. We are the aquatic center of Central Washington,” said Goedde.
Fletcher said for Cashmere’s participation it would take “a funding mechanism that guarantees the money you raise stays in Cashmere to fund our pool.” The feasibility study in part would research the ability to support local existing facilities with financial and operational support.
“We have so many questions. This study is what is hopefully going to answer that so we know what direction (to go),” said Crawford. “There’s a lot of talk like there’s certainty on this. There isn’t and I think the economic impact piece… how far does that economic impact reach. We might be pleasantly surprised or we might go ‘Oh no, doesn’t reach Chelan’.”
Fletcher added East Wenatchee and Wenatchee are the receptors for the aquatic center and its forecasted boost for economic gain. Douglas County Commissioner Dan Sutton, responded to Chelan and Cashmere mayors’ comments and factored in Leavenworth’s current plans in motion for its own indoor pool; the feasibility study should specifically focus on the economic impact for Leavenworth, Cashmere and Chelan.
“The people of Chelan and Douglas counties will benefit from this even if they never use the facilities because when you talk about the potential economic benefit, the jobs and the catalyst… hotels, restaurants and shops then there are huge upsides to the facility,” said Hawkins. “I don’t think any of us want to force feed this on communities. If you don’t want to participate, that’s the beauty of the Public Facilities District statute, you have the local control embedded in it. (The community) can decide if they want to participate in it or not.”