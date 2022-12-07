aquatic center

This photo shows the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Indiana. 

 Provided photo/Counsilman-Hunsaker & Associates

NCW — Stakeholders in the region — including municipalities, government agencies and business representatives — for the proposed Regional Aquatic Center-Sports Complex are forming a steering committee to spearhead an estimated $300,000 feasibility study.

One of the first priorities for the committee will be to select a consultant firm to conduct the feasibility study. The study will look at a multitude of factors including existing aquatic options in the region and their conditions, demographics within the region, surveying voter support and also concentrate on public interests and focus group feedback. Steering committee members will then oversee the study through its completion.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

