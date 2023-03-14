hawkins and mayors

Sen. Brad Hawkins, center, Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, right, and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford pictured on Jan. 30

 Provided photo/Sen. Brad Hawkins

OLYMPIA — A bill that could help create a regional sports complex by 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins bill was pushed to the House of Representatives with a letter of support from local stakeholders, according to a release.

Local government agencies, including Chelan and Douglas counties, and organizations that serve the region, such as Confluence Health, were among stakeholders that backed Senate Bill 5001, which passed the Senate March 1. 



