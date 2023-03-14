OLYMPIA — A bill that could help create a regional sports complex by 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins bill was pushed to the House of Representatives with a letter of support from local stakeholders, according to a release.
Local government agencies, including Chelan and Douglas counties, and organizations that serve the region, such as Confluence Health, were among stakeholders that backed Senate Bill 5001, which passed the Senate March 1.
The legislation permits local governments to seek voter approval for construction and operation of regional aquatic and sports facilities, including transportation improvement funds adjacent to the regional facility.
Several local organizations and governments penned a letter to House Local Government Committee members favoring the bill, which on Tuesday landed before the House Local Government Committee, where 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner is the Ranking Minority member.
“As our region continues to thoughtfully consider the possibilities of joining forces to construct and operate a regional aquatic center-sports complex and to potentially seek voter-approval, we need certainty that a sufficient organizational and financial mechanism is available,” read the letter from stakeholders.
