WENATCHEE — The nine COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by the Chelan-Douglas Health District were all people who were unvaccinated, and COVID-19 cases seem to be trending downward or plateauing, according to the health district.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Chelan and Douglas counties since the pandemic began stands at 99 as of Sunday.
Across the state, 92.4% of all COVID-19 deaths between Feb. 1 to July 26 were all people who were not fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health data.
As of Sept. 12, the health district reported a 14-day COVID-19 rate of:
- In Chelan County, 939 per 100,000. On Sept. 7, the rate was 976.7 per 100,000.
- In Douglas County, the rate climbed a bit in the last several days reaching 1,072 per 100,000. The rate was 1,035.4 per 100,000 as of Sept. 7.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, however, remain high at Central Washington Hospital. According to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson, as of Wednesday morning:
- 54 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital, a five-person increase from Monday. Ten patients out of the 54 were fully vaccinated.
- The total COVID-19 count in the intensive care unit was at 12 as of Tuesday, up by three from Monday. Two patients out the 12 are fully vaccinated. Six of the admissions are residents of Douglas and Okanogan counties.
More than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Washington eclipsed previous milestones of 6,000 deaths on July 12 and 5,000 deaths on March 3 this year. The country's first reported COVID-19 death, which took place in King County, was announced March 1, 2020.
The DOH on Tuesday reported 2,820 new coronavirus cases and 56 new deaths from COVID-19.
The update brings the state's totals to 609,911 cases and 7,037 deaths, meaning that 1.2% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the DOH. The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. Tallies may be higher earlier in the week because new state data isn't reported on Sundays and COVID-related deaths aren't reported on the weekends.
In addition, 34,255 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus — 201 new hospitalizations.
Since vaccinations began in mid-December, the state and health care providers have administered 8,774,782 doses and 56.1% of all Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to vaccination data, which the state updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Providers are currently giving an average of about 13,382 vaccine shots per day.
The DOH says its daily case reports may also include duplicate test results, results assigned to the wrong county, results that are reported for today but are actually from a previous day, occasional false positive tests and other data discrepancies. Because of this, the previous day's total number of cases plus the number of new daily cases does not add up to the new day's total number of cases. State health officials recommend reviewing the DOH dashboard's epidemiologic curves tab for the most accurate representation of the state's COVID-19 spread.
The Seattle Times contributed to this report.