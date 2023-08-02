Oxford Aquatic Center

The Oxford Aquatic Center in Oxford, Ohio, is an example of a regional aquatic facility. 

EAST WENATCHEE — The proposed Regional Sports Complex is moving along, as its steering committee and consulting firm BerryDunn met Wednesday for an update on the first phase of a feasibility study.

The study is just one of many steps toward figuring out what the Wenatchee Valley needs, such as an aquatic center, sports complex, combination of the two, or perhaps updating existing facilities. When the study’s completed around February 2024, the steering committee will help determine next steps.



