EAST WENATCHEE — The proposed Regional Sports Complex is moving along, as its steering committee and consulting firm BerryDunn met Wednesday for an update on the first phase of a feasibility study.
The study is just one of many steps toward figuring out what the Wenatchee Valley needs, such as an aquatic center, sports complex, combination of the two, or perhaps updating existing facilities. When the study’s completed around February 2024, the steering committee will help determine next steps.
Before BerryDunn’s presentation, YMCA campaign committee chair Steve Robinson shared a concept video from a design firm on the Y’s new 45,000-square-foot facility, which will sit on 85,000 square feet of land at Wenatchee Avenue and Fifth Street that the Chelan County PUD is selling to move to its new headquarters in Olds Station. He said the YMCA was also discussing whether to get another plot on the north side of the current PUD space.
The YMCA declined to share the early stage concept video with The Wenatchee World, but the film showed plans for a four-lane indoor pool, indoor running/walking track, youth area, children’s care area, and more. Robinson said the project is switching to its design phase soon, adding that the YMCA completed the first part of its fundraising efforts toward the $25 million-plus needed for the new facility, with about $6.2 million remaining. A public fundraising campaign will start in September, he said. The cost of the new facility is about $550 per square foot, he added.
Demolition of the existing PUD facilities is slated for spring 2024, followed by construction, which should take 18 to 24 months, he said.
“From an aquatic center standpoint, I think you heard early on that this is not a facility for competition,” Robinson said. “We (YMCA) don’t have the parking. We don’t have the space to do that … We want to complement the efforts of (sports complex steering committee members) around here.”
Phase one of two for the sports complex feasibility study is scheduled to be completed at the end of September and consists of an existing conditions survey, demographics, market analysis, and public input. Future phases include regional and local facility comparison, facility options (including programming and capital costs), site analysis, financial performance estimates, economic impact, and funding options.
BerryDunn used community feedback as one of the resources to map out its feasibility study, covering Chelan and Douglas counties, for the complex, including launching a website in July to collect people’s input. The website, dubbed a “social pinpoint” online forum, includes an interactive map where site visitors can pin current favorite facilities in the area or identify where they would want a facility addition.
The firm is still seeking feedback, so the website will remain active through the length of the project and is available at berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/chelan-douglas-regional-sports-complex or cdrpa.org/regional-sports-complex. People can switch languages on the site through Google, according to BerryDunn.
About 4,200 visitors were at the site so far, with 700 of those unique visitors and 135 unique comments, BerryDunn said.
BerryDunn said three parts made up phase one of the feasibility study, including discovery of what the community needs, community profile and a market analysis.
Part of the study found 15 public and private pools were in Douglas and Chelan counties, according to BerryDunn, but none were for competitive swimming, which was an item many residents voiced wanting.
The firm also concluded the population growth rate in the area would support a sports complex through 2050 with steady growth. In particular, the firm predicted the population of ages 0 to 19 would jump from 31,896 to 35,782 between 2022 and 2050 in the two counties. That’s the age most take advantage of things like youth sports, BerryDunn representatives said.
BerryDunn also contacted around 47 sports organizations in the two counties but only heard back from nine as of Wednesday. The firm expected to finish this part of the study by Thursday but said it would push back the deadline to get more responses if needed.
Several in the room said they would help reach out to teams. Stacie de Mestre, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority director of economic development and capital projects, told The Wenatchee World organizations could contact her directly at stacie@cdrpa.org to provide feedback.
BerryDunn plans to gather the rest of the demand data, put together a report analysis for the steering committee and, in the fall, move into “working on the feasibility of such a facility,” focusing more on the money aspect.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins was among those at the meeting. He wrote SB 5001, allowing for the possibility of a new, second public facilities district to pay for the complex, not create a district. Under the current PFD law, a one-tenth of 1% sales tax is collected from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Entiat, Waterville, Chelan, Rock Island, and Chelan and Douglas counties to fund the Town Toyota Center. Gov. Jay Inslee signed SB 5001 into law on May 1, and it took effect July 23, but it must receive voter approval.
The question was raised whether a new public facilities taxing district would cover the costs should it be decided to upgrade several existing facilities. He said he wasn’t sure; the Association of Washington State Public Facilities Districts might know, and grants and other opportunities were available for different entities to upgrade their facilities.
The overall Regional Sports Complex project is in Phase 3, or “Engagement,” with the feasibility study, for which six entities agreed to pay:
- Greater Wenatchee PFD (which is for the Town Toyota Center), $100,000.
- Chelan County, $50,000.
- Douglas County, $50,000.
- City of Wenatchee, $40,000.
- City of East Wenatchee, $30,000.
- CDRPA, $30,000.
The complex could include a 50-meter Olympic size pool, indoor or outdoor, splash pad, zero-entry children’s pool, water slides, picnic area, and sports courts/fields. It could be on 283 acres in Douglas County in the Wenatchi Landing at Odabashian Bridge and Sunset Highway.
However, many ideas on what to include and where have floated around since the first stakeholder meeting in September 2022, following Our Valley Our Future’s five-year (2022–2026) Action Plan in March 2022. The plan recommended building a regional water park and indoor/outdoor aquatics facility. The stakeholder meeting sparked further gatherings on the subject.
Additionally, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas counties, and the Greater Wenatchee Public Facilities District signed off on an interlocal agreement earlier this year to support the study, after which the port hired BerryDunn and began taking the lead on the project.