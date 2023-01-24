WENATCHEE — A feasibility study on the proposed Regional Sports Complex (formerly dubbed the Regional Aquatic Center), spearheaded by local stakeholders and 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, is anticipated to start mid-April with completion set for January 2024.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority board members on Tuesday approved beginning the search for a consultant to conduct the feasibility study. The study will focus on economic impact, facility options and site analysis.
The 11-member steering committee for the complex — which includes elected officials from Chelan and Douglas counties, along with cities in the two-county area, the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Business Council and interest groups, like a swimming club advocate — reviewed the scope of the work and approved getting a consultant at a Jan. 18 meeting.
“We also did appoint a subcommittee to help with the consultant selection,” said Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager who sits on the steering committee. “Essentially, I’d be soliciting qualifications for about a month and then reconvene with the selection subcommittee and determine two or three consultants to interview.”
The contract with the selected consultant would come before the steering committee and port prior to contract approval, de Mestre said. Phase I of the feasibility study will be reviewed in August and Phase II of the study is expected to run from late August through January 2024. Results are projected to be presented in late January. A survey of voter support is likely to be circulated in February and March 2024.
The potential regional development was loosely framed as a Regional Aquatic and Sports Complex previously, as the Wenatchee World reported here: bit.ly/3IGqx2r. According to de Mestre, the change in title from "regional aquatic center" is due to the “different components that we’ll be looking at,” in the study.
Port CEO Jim Kuntz said the change in title allows the study to be more well-rounded and the scope of work to include elements like athletic fields, along with an aquatic center.
“Let’s call it a sports complex feasibility study. Obviously, an important element of that is the aquatics,” Kuntz said. “We’re trying to get the broadest population possible… so most people can participate. Because more folks can go to both.”
Chelan County District 2 port commissioner JC Baldwin posed the question about when the study will focus on transportation impact.
“I love this idea of course, like everybody in the valley, but the cost of infrastructure improvements is significant when you put something like this in,” Baldwin said. “I think we need to be looking at it throughout the entire process. Making (it) broad, I worry that its (transportation component) will get lost.”
De Mestre pointed to the study’s site analysis work that umbrellas infrastructure improvement element.
“So we’re keeping that in mind, if we need to construct major roadways, major utilities then, that’s when it would be covered,” she said.
The port is likely to kick in $30,000 for the study in conjunction with other local entities. The study is estimated to cost $300,000, and be split among local stakeholders, including the port, city of Wenatchee, city of East Wenatchee, Chelan County and Douglas County. Upon the selection of a consultant, the total fee will be negotiated and funding contributions will be finalized with an interlocal agreement, de Mestre said.
“Based on phone calls, Stacie’s getting high levels of interest from consultants,” Kuntz said. “One of the things we’ll be looking for (in a consultant)… forecasting economics type of background. We need people on our team that have an economic background to forecast projections… so it’s going to take an interesting skill from people.”
