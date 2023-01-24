sports complex

A graphic of a sports complex is pictured. 

 Provided photo/State Sen. Brad Hawkins

WENATCHEE — A feasibility study on the proposed Regional Sports Complex (formerly dubbed the Regional Aquatic Center), spearheaded by local stakeholders and 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, is anticipated to start mid-April with completion set for January 2024.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority board members on Tuesday approved beginning the search for a consultant to conduct the feasibility study. The study will focus on economic impact, facility options and site analysis.



