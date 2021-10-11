WENATCHEE — People interested in working in law enforcement or corrections can register for the public safety testing event this Saturday morning, the first step safety agencies require in the hiring process.
"This is the first public safety testing that Chelan County has hosted, but we’d like to hold these testing events once a quarter in the future,” Kami Rosser of the Chelan County Human Resources Department said in a news release.
Chelan County is expecting several openings in the sheriff's office, Rosser said in the news release.
The safety testing event includes both written and physical ability tests. Check-in for the written test begins at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the physical ability test. Testing takes place at the Chelan County Administration Building, 400 Douglas St. suite 201 in Wenatchee.
Anyone with questions about the Chelan County's Sheriff's Office can email kami.rosser@co.chelan.wa.us or call (509) 667-6804with questions. Questions about the Chelan County Regional Justice Center can contact Sgt. Arnold Silva at arnold.siliva@co.chelan.wa.us or (509) 667-6619.
