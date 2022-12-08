SPOKANE — Vina Mikkelsen's eyesight is diminishing, but her push to remember men like her late husband who were present at the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor isn't.

The 91-year-old, who in recent years has taken to organizing herself the local remembrance of the attack that killed 2,403 Americans and pushed the United States into World War II, hung her lei on a wreath in downtown Spokane on Wednesday afternoon, 81 years later.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?