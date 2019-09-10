CASHMERE — Volunteers with the 911 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere will hold an anniversary remembrance Wednesday.
The event is set for 11 a.m. at 201 Riverside Drive in Cashmere. The organization recently added to the memorial two replica Twin Towers inscribed with the names of those killed.
Monuments shaped like the Pentagon and the state of Pennsylvania were also added.
The memorial originally consisted of bronze statues, a piece of limestone from the Pentagon and a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.