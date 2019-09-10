190911-newslocal-remembrance 01.jpg
Buy Now

Workers for Quiring Monuments of Seattle Zach Barr, right, and Dave Erho get a stone monument ready to be placed on pillars at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere on Thursday. The annual memorial ceremony takes place today at 11 a.m.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

CASHMERE — Volunteers with the 911 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere will hold an anniversary remembrance Wednesday.

The event is set for 11 a.m. at 201 Riverside Drive in Cashmere. The organization recently added to the memorial two replica Twin Towers inscribed with the names of those killed.

Monuments shaped like the Pentagon and the state of Pennsylvania were also added.

The memorial originally consisted of bronze statues, a piece of limestone from the Pentagon and a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

Tony Buhr: 664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags

Environment, county and health reporter

Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.