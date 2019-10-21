WENTACHEE — Waste Management is reminding residents that its transfer station on South Wenatchee Avenue reopened earlier this month after a small fire.
Spokesman Gary Chittim said in an email Monday that some people are still going to the Dryden transfer station because they didn’t know the Wenatchee location had reopened.
The station was closed in early August after a small fire. Waste Management made repairs and reopened the facility Oct. 3.
The public was also granted special access to the Greater Wenatchee Landfill during the closure. That access also ended in early October.