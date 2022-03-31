OLYMPIA — Washington drivers have to remove their studded tires by the end of the day today. Starting April 1, those who still have the tires on can face potential fines of $136. The law applies to all drivers in the state, including visitors.
"Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways," read a statement from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Both Washington and Oregon require the tires to be taken off vehicles by March 31. They're legal in Washington from Nov. 1 until March 31.
While the transportation department could extend the deadline if needed, there are no forecasted statewide conditions that would demand and extension this year.
For drivers traveling through the mountains, traction tires and chains are recommended instead.
___ (c)2022 The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) Visit The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) at www.columbian.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
