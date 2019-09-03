WATERVILLE — A self-described “Renaissance man,” Dale Loebsack does pottery and woodwork, welds, cooks, gardens, kayaks and makes compost.
He no longer sells his work.
“I did that for a lot of years. It’s no fun,” he said. “Once you start selling things, it isn’t fun anymore because you have all these different decisions that come to your mind. You know, ‘this isn’t good enough to sell.’”
He taught pottery in London for a few months in 1970 and now holds pottery classes at his Waterville shop on Fridays through a partnership with the Waterville Public Library. Classes started last school year, when the Waterville School transitioned to a four-day week, to give students something to do on Fridays.
Classes began on a monthly basis but are now held every week, as Loebsack said the pottery-making process takes regular work. They started in the library but it was easier to work in his studio, Captain Hood Wood, at 106 N. Chelan Ave.
Loebsack, 71, said he bought the shop, originally home to a tinning and plumbing business, 35 years ago.
Most of his students are elementary and middle school age, he said. They choose what they want to create.
“I like kids that don’t use (cellphones) and play video games all the time because I think it’s stifling,” he said. “You’ve got to learn to do things in life; it’s way more satisfying. ... I guess I just thought I should give something back to the kids because I was so lucky to learn all these things.”
East Wenatchee resident Hannah Miller and her family met Loebsack at the “All of Creation” art camp this summer at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee. They were working with clay, and he mentioned his classes.
Miller said working with clay feels natural.
“I think that’s why I like it so much: It’s just like playing with dirt, but better,” she said.
She made an octopus and a cup in Loebsack’s class. Her 7-year-old son, Oliver, made a cat and 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, made a mug, a candy container and a small dragon head.
“We’re homeschoolers, so anytime we get to do little field trips and experience somebody’s else’s world is eye-opening,” Miller said. “I’m in love with this studio. As soon as we walked in, my eyes got big and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my favorite place ever.’”
Waterville School sixth-grader Tiffany Workinger, 11, joined the class through the library.
Tiffany, who lives in the Badger Mountain area, said she’s making a cross, a Bible and a cup for her mom. The idea came from one of her drawings.
“It lets me show my ideas in a way that is really unique,” she said of the pottery class.