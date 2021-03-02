WENATCHEE — Local residents can apply for rent assistance through the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.
People can receive up to 12 months of rent assistance based on household income and other factors, according to a news release from the nonprofit agency. The rent assistance program is available through June 2021, but funding is limited. The program is part of a statewide reponse to help people during the COVID-19 crisis.
To receive help, people can contact Community Action Council at 662-6156.
Local residents can qualify for rent assistance depending on the number of people in their household and total monthly or annual income. It ranges from a one-person household making less than $38,850 a year or $3,237 a month to an eight-person household making less than $75,300 a year or $6,108 a month.
People must also meet one additional criteria including:
- 50% or more of their monthly income is needed to pay rent;
- They were homeless within the last five years;
- They were evicted within the last seven years;
- They are at risk of illness;
- Someone in the household is disabled.