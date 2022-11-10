SEATTLE — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier has won reelection in Washington's 8th Congressional District, after Republican challenger Matt Larkin failed to make up enough ground in new vote counts Thursday.

Schrier, D-Sammamish, led Larkin with about 52% of the vote to his 48% — a gap of nearly 11,000 votes.



