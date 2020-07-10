WENATCHEE — Two projects in Walla Walla Point Park are prompting some changes and detours next week.
The first is a four-day repaving project for Walla Walla Point Park Park’s exit driveway, which starts Monday, according to the Chelan County PUD.
The current one-way entrance to the park will become a two-way driveway while the exit route is repaved with new asphalt and curbs.
Work crews on Monday and Tuesday also are planning to remove tree roots and regrade part of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, about 180 feet northwest of the “Coyote Leads the Salmon Up the River” statue at the edge of the park. There will be a detour through a grassy area for about 400 feet of the trail.