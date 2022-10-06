NEW YORK — After a multiyear probe, federal agents believe they have assembled a sufficient case for tax crime charges to be filed against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware will make the call on whether to charge the younger Biden with tax crimes and a false statement connected to a gun purchase, according to the Post.



©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.