LAKE CHELAN — A draft report completed by consultants for Chelan County says that Lake Chelan is at moderate risk of invasive species like zebra and quagga mussels establishing.
The report found that environmental conditions, such as calcium levels, would support the establishment of mussels, according to the study. The biggest risk to the lake is the amount of boats coming in and out of Lake Chelan and the fact there are no restrictions on boat access. Lake Chelan has instituted a boat inspection program.
The study was published this October by the Environmental Science Associates out of Bend, Oregon, and Tetra Tech, in Spokane, according to a Chelan County news release. The Lake Chelan Research Institute provided a lot of data for the study. The research institute is a non-profit dedicated to researching the ecosystem, water quality and hydrological processes of the lake .
Quagga mussels and zebra mussels are aggressive invasive species that have damaged or entirely changed ecosystems in other bodies of water, according to University of California, Riverside, Center for Invasive Species Research. Mussels are particularly difficult to catch because they can cling to the bottom of watercraft and survive out of water for three to five days.
If the amount of calcium in Lake Chelan were to increase from 12 milligrams-per-liter to 15 the lake would be at a high risk of contamination, according to the report. The areas of greatest concern are the mouth of tributaries where there is a concentration of calcium and other nutrients.
Another problem is that invasive species already in Lake Chelan could alter the conditions of the lake, making it more favorable for the establishment of quagga mussels, according to the report. In particular, Asian clam beds could increase the amount of calcium in the lake.The clams have been in the lake since the 1990s.
More work is going to be done on what residents at Lake Chelan should do to prevent the introduction of invasive species, the report states. But it does recommend that the Lake Chelan Research Institute continue the water quality monitoring it already conducts.
Lake Chelan already contains invasive species, in addition to Asian clams. The lake has numerous non-native species of fish, such as rainbow trout, kokanee, brook trout, chinook salmon, lake trout and smallmouth bass, but they are not considered a nuisance, according to the report. Watermilfoil is also in Lake Chelan, as well as Chinese mystery snails.